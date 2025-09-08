Next Article
Visakhapatnam: School bus with 30 kids skids, no casualties
On Monday, a school bus with about 30 Springfield School students in Visakhapatnam skidded off the road after the driver swerved to avoid an autorickshaw.
Thankfully, fewer than five students had only minor injuries.
Kids taken to hospital for 1st aid
The injured kids were taken straight to Revidi hospital for first aid and were discharged that same day.
Parents and school staff arrived quickly to make sure everyone was okay.
Driver detained, bus seized for inspection
Police detained the driver, N Paiditalli, who explained he lost control while dodging the autorickshaw.
The bus has been seized for inspection as part of the ongoing investigation into what happened.