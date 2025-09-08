Choreographer kills man for dating his mother several years ago India Sep 08, 2025

Ashish Shetty, a 21-year-old choreographer from Malwani, Mumbai, was arrested this week after allegedly murdering his sister's former boyfriend, Nitin Premji Solanki (40).

The attack happened late at night on Saturday near a room near Krishna Ashram in the Koliwada area, Marve Road, Malwani in Malad (west).

Police say Shetty was upset after learning about Solanki's past affair with his mother and recent attempts to reconnect with his sister.