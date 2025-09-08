Next Article
Choreographer kills man for dating his mother several years ago
Ashish Shetty, a 21-year-old choreographer from Malwani, Mumbai, was arrested this week after allegedly murdering his sister's former boyfriend, Nitin Premji Solanki (40).
The attack happened late at night on Saturday near a room near Krishna Ashram in the Koliwada area, Marve Road, Malwani in Malad (west).
Police say Shetty was upset after learning about Solanki's past affair with his mother and recent attempts to reconnect with his sister.
Shetty lured Solanki out by pretending to help him
Shetty reportedly lured Solanki out by pretending to help him patch things up with his sister but then attacked him with a bamboo pole.
After the incident, Shetty turned himself in at the Malwani police station.
He's been charged with murder and is in police custody until September 18.