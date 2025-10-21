Govardhan Puja 2025: Date, significance, rituals, and more
Govardhan Puja, part of the Diwali lineup, lands this year on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.
The festival remembers the story of Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect his village from a massive storm—basically a reminder of standing up for your community.
Rituals of the festival
Early on October 22 (from 6:39am to 8:57am), people build a mini Govardhan Hill out of cow dung, decorate it with flowers and Krishna figurines, and then go all out with an "Annakut"—a mountain of vegetarian dishes, sometimes over 50!
After prayers, all that food gets shared with everyone around.
Why is it celebrated?
Govardhan Puja is about coming together, sharing good food, and showing gratitude for nature and each other.
Different regions add their own local flavor with unique foods and decorations, making every celebration a little different but always about community and connection.