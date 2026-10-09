Govind Mohan instructs police to support Delhi before CJP protest
India
India's Union home secretary Govind Mohan has told police across the country to team up with Delhi Police ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s planned protest in Delhi.
The planned protest, calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down, was denied permission.
Mohan cites intelligence, urges precautions
Mohan pointed out that there are intelligence reports warning CJP might try to enter Delhi anyway, which could disrupt public order.
He also reminded everyone about a past CJP protest over the NEET paper leak issue that got out of hand, stressing how important it is for police to share updates quickly and stick to preventive measures so things stay peaceful.