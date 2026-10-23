Centre extends deployment of 273 CAPF companies in Delhi
What's the story
The Union Home Ministry has extended the deployment of 273 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies in Delhi till October 31 for the second time. The decision was taken amid fears of "flash protests" by political and other groups, official sources told India Today on Friday. The forces were initially deployed earlier this month after protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Request approved
Extension approved at request of Delhi Police
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the Delhi Police and respective CAPFs on October 22 to coordinate the deployment.
The extension was approved at the request of Delhi Police, which cited potential flash protests at various "sensitive" locations across the city, sources told PTI.
A similar extension had been sanctioned in mid-October.
Force details
Breakup of CAPF companies
Of the 273 companies that will remain deployed in Delhi, 125 are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which includes 20 women personnel units.
The deployment also includes 46 Border Security Force (BSF) companies, 39 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) companies, 31 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) companies, and 12 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) companies.
Each CAPF company has a sanctioned strength of around 100 personnel but an effective operational strength of about 70-72 personnel.
Protest details
Know about CJP protests
Earlier this month, parts of Delhi witnessed intense protests led by the CJP, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
Opposition parties also staged protests with the same demand.
The CJP had also held a "Lehra Do Tiranga" demonstration on October 16.
Several leaders of the parties, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Abhijeet Dipke, were detained, but they were later released.