Great Nicobar Airport: India's new strategic outpost

More than just security: local growth & travel

The Indian Navy will handle military flights here, while regular flights get managed by the Airports Authority of India.

Besides helping with national security, this airport is set to make life easier for locals—connecting Great Nicobar Island to the rest of India and opening doors for tourism near hotspots like Phuket and Langkawi.

It's all part of a long-term plan to grow the island's economy and put it on more international travel maps.