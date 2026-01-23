Great Nicobar tribes say no to mega project, protect ancestral land
The Tribal Council of Great Nicobar has firmly refused to hand over their ancestral lands for a massive ₹81,000 crore development project.
This plan would build a big port, airport, power plant, and township across 166 sq km—threatening the homes and livelihoods of the Nicobarese and Shompen tribes.
Why does it matter?
Without legal protection from the Forest Rights Act—which still hasn't been implemented here—these communities are left vulnerable.
Being asked for "surrender certificates" feels like a direct threat to their culture and history.
Plus, clearing mangrove forests for construction could seriously damage local biodiversity on this earthquake-prone island.
A geologist warned that a cluster of small earthquakes could signal a volcanic eruption and raise fears of another tsunami.