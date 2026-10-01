Greater Chennai Police declares no-drone zones for PM Modi's visit
India
If you are in Chennai and thinking of flying your drone, heads up, Greater Chennai Police has marked spots like Meenambakkam, Guindy, Kotturpuram, Porur, and Nandambakkam as no-drone zones.
This is all part of the security plan for Prime Minister Modi's visit on October 11.
Only government-approved flights allowed in Chennai
The ban covers all drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, paragliders, and other aerial objects until October 16. Only government-approved flights are allowed.
So if you had plans for some aerial shots or drone deliveries in these areas, it will have to wait.