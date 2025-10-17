Grenades hurled, gunfights exchanged at Assam Army camp; 3 injured
Unidentified assailants attacked an Indian Army camp in Assam, Tinsukia, hurling grenades and opening indiscriminate gunfire. According to reports, three Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) were launched at the Army installation at 12:30am, followed by approximately 30 minutes of continuous shooting. Three Army personnel were reportedly injured during the incident, though the extent of the camp's destruction has yet to be confirmed.
Search operation launched to nab attackers
In the wake of the attack, security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation. The attackers are believed to have fled into dense forested terrain bordering Myanmar. A truck, suspected to be used by the assailants, was later found abandoned in Arunachal Pradesh's Tengapani area.
Suspected involvement of ULFA-Independent and NSCN-K-YA insurgent groups
Though no group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack, preliminary reports suggest involvement of a joint group of proscribed insurgent outfits, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K-YA) and the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-Independent). The region has witnessed similar attacks in the past, especially in Changlang district, which shares a porous border with Myanmar.