Grenades hurled, gunfights exchanged at Assam Army camp; 3 injured

By Chanshimla Varah 11:18 am Oct 17, 202511:18 am

Unidentified assailants attacked an Indian Army camp in Assam, Tinsukia, hurling grenades and opening indiscriminate gunfire. According to reports, three Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) were launched at the Army installation at 12:30am, followed by approximately 30 minutes of continuous shooting. Three Army personnel were reportedly injured during the incident, though the extent of the camp's destruction has yet to be confirmed.