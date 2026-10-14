GSMA report finds 67% of Indian scam victims recovered nothing
India
A new GSMA report based on an online survey conducted by Milieu Insight shows that nearly 67% of Indian scam victims who lost money recovered nothing.
Even though 86% of people tried to get help, one-third of cases just stay unresolved.
The numbers highlight how tough it is for everyday folks to bounce back after getting scammed.
Survey finds 12% of Indians scammed
Over the past year, 12% of Indians got scammed, with online shopping (33%), prize, lottery and inheritance scams (31%), and job or income scams (30%) topping the list.
Scammers mostly reach out through messaging apps, and 89% of Indian consumers said they had seen AI being used in scams, making it even harder to spot what's real.