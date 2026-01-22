Gujarat Congress leader's nephew involved in tragic murder-suicide in Ahmedabad India Jan 22, 2026

A tragic murder-suicide has shaken Ahmedabad, where Yashraj Gohil, 33—nephew of a senior Gujarat Congress leader—allegedly shot his wife Rajeshwari Jadeja, 30, and then himself at their home on Tuesday night.

The couple had only recently moved to the city from Bhavnagar after getting married two months ago; both were in their second marriages.

Police say the incident happened after they returned from dinner, with Gohil using a licensed gun kept at home.