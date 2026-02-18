Gujarat HC allows 15-week pregnant minor to undergo abortion
India
The Gujarat High Court has allowed a minor from Dang district, who became pregnant after being raped by a 28-year-old man from her village, to terminate her 15-week pregnancy.
The accused is under arrest and an FIR has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
Court's decision and medical opinion
The court said the decision was guided by the "best interest" principle, medical opinion, and concerns about "trauma, mental agony and possible social ostracism."
Doctors confirmed it was safe to go ahead with the procedure.
The hospital will collect DNA samples for evidence, and if the fetus survives but isn't accepted by the girl, the state will take care of its welfare as per law.