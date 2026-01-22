Gujarat officer's family tragedy shocks Ahmedabad
India
A heartbreaking incident in Ahmedabad: Yashrajsinh Gohil, a Gujarat Maritime Board officer and nephew of former Gujarat Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, shot his wife Rajeshwari after an argument at home, then died by suicide.
The couple had only been married for two months.
What we know so far
Police are investigating what led to the argument and checking details around Gohil's licensed revolver and emergency call.
His family was deeply affected—Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi expressed grief.
Gohil was new to his job and preparing for UPSC exams, leaving behind a sense of loss at home and work.