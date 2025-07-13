Next Article
Gurgaon tragedy: Water-Logging claims 2 lives
Heavy flooding in Gurgaon on Wednesday led to two heartbreaking deaths.
Shailendra, an autorickshaw driver, died after his vehicle fell into an open sewer, while 25-year-old graphic designer Akshat Jain was electrocuted by a live wire while trying to get through waterlogged streets.
Both families have blamed local authorities for negligence.
Notices issued to departments involved
Shailendra's wife is now left to raise their children alone, after last speaking with him the night he went missing.
Jain's tragic death has also spotlighted the dangers of exposed wires during floods—a risk many face in city downpours.
Police have started investigations and issued notices to departments involved, as families push for accountability and safer city infrastructure.