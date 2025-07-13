Bombay High Court upholds wife's right to maintenance
The Bombay High Court has ruled that a husband must pay ₹15,000 per month in maintenance to his estranged wife—even though she works as a school teacher—because her salary isn't enough to match the standard of living she had during their marriage.
The couple married on November 28, 2012, and separated in May 2015, with the wife applying for support years later.
Husband makes over ₹1 lakh/month, while wife earns ₹18,000
The court pointed out a big income gap: the husband makes over ₹1 lakh per month, while the wife earns just ₹18,000.
The judge also dismissed the husband's claim that he was financially supporting his parents, since his father actually gets a pension.
Key takeaways from ruling
This decision makes it clear: just because a woman is earning doesn't mean her ex is off the hook for support if she can't maintain her earlier lifestyle on her own income.
Using Supreme Court guidelines from 2025, the court said maintenance should reflect income differences and real-life needs—not just whether someone has a job.