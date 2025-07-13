Bombay High Court upholds wife's right to maintenance India Jul 13, 2025

The Bombay High Court has ruled that a husband must pay ₹15,000 per month in maintenance to his estranged wife—even though she works as a school teacher—because her salary isn't enough to match the standard of living she had during their marriage.

The couple married on November 28, 2012, and separated in May 2015, with the wife applying for support years later.