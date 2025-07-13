Heavy rainfall predicted in 4 Indian states

Umbrellas might be your best friend this week!

It's not just the north and west—northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura (plus Arunachal Pradesh), are set for scattered heavy showers till July 18.

Down south, Kerala, Mahe, and Coastal Karnataka can expect rain from July 13-18. South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu may get their share between July 15-18.

So yeah—umbrellas might be your best friend this week!