Heavy rainfall predicted in 4 Indian states
Heads up! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, warning of heavy rainfall on July 13.
The downpour could stick around in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and north Gujarat until July 15—so you might want to plan ahead if you're in these areas.
Umbrellas might be your best friend this week!
It's not just the north and west—northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura (plus Arunachal Pradesh), are set for scattered heavy showers till July 18.
Down south, Kerala, Mahe, and Coastal Karnataka can expect rain from July 13-18. South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu may get their share between July 15-18.
