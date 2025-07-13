Minor girl accuses husband, family of 'Love jihad'
Parul Kashyap, a minor from Lucknow, has accused her husband Mohammad Nazil and his family of serious abuse.
She says the mistreatment began when they were still in school—alleging Nazil raped her as a minor, filmed nude videos to blackmail her, and physically assaulted her.
Parul also claims she was forced to convert to Islam before marrying Nazil in 2020.
After marriage, she says the abuse got worse: she was allegedly beaten, strangled, and pressured—along with their daughter—to consume alcohol and beef against their will.
Case filed under multiple IPC sections
Parul delayed going to the police after losing her father but has now filed a complaint with medical reports and photos as evidence.
She's accused not just Nazil but also his brothers Adil and Qadir of attempted assault, saying the family threatened and confined her for speaking out.
The police have registered a case under multiple IPC sections for rape of a minor, physical assault, forced conversion, criminal intimidation, and wrongful confinement.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities look into all her claims.