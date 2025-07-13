Minor girl accuses husband, family of 'Love jihad' India Jul 13, 2025

Parul Kashyap, a minor from Lucknow, has accused her husband Mohammad Nazil and his family of serious abuse.

She says the mistreatment began when they were still in school—alleging Nazil raped her as a minor, filmed nude videos to blackmail her, and physically assaulted her.

Parul also claims she was forced to convert to Islam before marrying Nazil in 2020.

After marriage, she says the abuse got worse: she was allegedly beaten, strangled, and pressured—along with their daughter—to consume alcohol and beef against their will.