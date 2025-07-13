Prayagraj, Varanasi brace for potential floods

Night shelters set up for people in low-lying areas

Flood control teams are on alert as heavy monsoon rains could push water levels even higher in the coming week.

Some popular spots like Dashashwamedh Ghat had to move the famous Ganga Arti because of flooded steps.

Local authorities have set up 46 night shelters for people living in low-lying areas and are keeping a close watch as more rain is expected.