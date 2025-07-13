Next Article
Prayagraj, Varanasi brace for potential floods
The Ganga and Yamuna rivers are rising quickly in Prayagraj and Varanasi, getting close to danger levels.
By Saturday afternoon, several ghats in Varanasi were already underwater.
Night shelters set up for people in low-lying areas
Flood control teams are on alert as heavy monsoon rains could push water levels even higher in the coming week.
Some popular spots like Dashashwamedh Ghat had to move the famous Ganga Arti because of flooded steps.
Local authorities have set up 46 night shelters for people living in low-lying areas and are keeping a close watch as more rain is expected.