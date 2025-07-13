Next Article
Heavy rains submerge Lucknow, expose municipal negligence
Heavy rains hit Lucknow on Saturday morning, flooding neighborhoods like Dalibagh, Ashiyana, and Gomti Nagar with up to half a foot of water.
Despite the city spending ₹15 crore on cleaning drains, roads and homes were swamped, leaving people dealing with property damage and a lot of hassle.
Where did all the drainage funds go?
Flooded streets brought traffic in Gomti Nagar to a halt, while passengers at Charbagh railway station had to wade through water just to get around.
Locals are questioning where all the drainage funds went and want more transparency from the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.
With no quick help from officials, frustration over the city's handling of the situation is only growing.