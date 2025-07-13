Next Article
Mumbai braces for gentle monsoon showers: IMD weekend forecast
Mumbai is in for classic monsoon weather from July 12-18, with IMD predicting overcast skies and light to moderate rain.
Temperatures will hover between 29°C-32°C during the day and 25°C-27°C at night—so nothing too extreme.
Saturday was a bit warmer than usual, hitting 31.8°C.
No heavy downpours this week
Good news: this week brings a break from those heavy downpours that usually mess up plans.
The gentler showers mean you can still get out for an evening walk or grab chai by the roadside without worrying about major disruptions.
Humidity will stick around (it's Mumbai, after all), but there are no severe weather alerts—just regular monsoon feels ahead.