Fresh petrol, diesel prices revealed for July 13
No change in fuel prices this Sunday—petrol stays at ₹94.72/liter and diesel at ₹87.62/liter in Delhi.
If you're elsewhere, expect some variation: petrol is a hefty ₹104.21 in Mumbai, while diesel hits ₹95.70 in Hyderabad and drops to ₹82.45 in Chandigarh.
Why do prices differ from state to state?
It's mostly global oil rates and the rupee's strength against the dollar that set the tone, since India imports much of its oil.
Local taxes make a big difference too, so what you pay depends a lot on where you fill up.
Add in refining costs and shifting demand, and that's why pump prices can feel like a moving target!