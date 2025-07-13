Next Article
Bengaluru anticipates week-long rainfall and cloudy weather
Bengaluru is in for more moderate rain and cloudy weather through mid-July, with daytime temps between 27°C and 30°C, and nights around 20°C.
The IMD says this is just regular monsoon stuff—no weather warnings to stress about.
Today's weather: Expect sticky humidity and light winds
Expect sticky humidity and light winds, which means you'll probably want to keep an umbrella handy.
Wet roads and low visibility could make commutes tricky, but otherwise, it's business as usual—just classic Bengaluru monsoon vibes.