Massive fire engulfs diesel-carrying train in Tamil Nadu
A goods train carrying diesel caught fire early Sunday near Tiruvallur station, just outside Chennai.
The blaze started around 5:30am covering four wagons in thick smoke and prompting quick evacuations nearby.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and local homes stayed safe, but train routes to and from Chennai were thrown off schedule for the day.
Firefighters managed to control the tough diesel-fueled fire with extra teams on site.
"There was no danger to life," reassured Superintendent of Police A Srinivasa Perumal.
Southern Railways is working to get things back on track while investigating what caused the fire.
Meanwhile, they're focusing on keeping passengers safe and minimizing hassle for commuters.