Tragedy strikes again: Delhi family's new home collapses
A four-storey building in Delhi's Janta Colony collapsed early Saturday, taking the lives of six family members—Abdul Matloob Khan, his wife Rabia, their children Javed, Abdullah, Zubia, and Zubia's young daughter Fozia.
Four others were hurt.
The family had only moved to this area six months ago after losing their last home to a fire.
Neighbors rushed over after the sudden crash shook the area.
The injured are now being treated at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital; among them is a critically ill 14-month-old boy named Ahmad and his pregnant mother Siza.
Friends and relatives have gathered at the hospital to support those affected by this heartbreaking double tragedy.