Kriti Sanon to star in Ram Charan's film?

Kriti Sanon might join Ram Charan-Sukumar's film: Report

By Isha Sharma 09:59 am Sep 22, 202509:59 am

What's the story

After the success of Rangasthalam, actor Ram Charan is reuniting with director Sukumar for their next project. While details about the film are still under wraps, actor Kriti Sanon is in advanced talks to play the female lead, reported 123Telugu. If confirmed, this will be her first collaboration with Charan and a new pairing for fans.