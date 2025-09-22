Kriti Sanon might join Ram Charan-Sukumar's film: Report
What's the story
After the success of Rangasthalam, actor Ram Charan is reuniting with director Sukumar for their next project. While details about the film are still under wraps, actor Kriti Sanon is in advanced talks to play the female lead, reported 123Telugu. If confirmed, this will be her first collaboration with Charan and a new pairing for fans.
Successful duo
Sukumar-Charan previously delivered blockbuster 'Rangasthalam'
Charan and Sukumar previously collaborated on the blockbuster Rangasthalam, released in 2018. The film was a major success, further solidifying their status as a successful director-actor duo. Their upcoming project is expected to bring something unique and powerful to the big screen. It will reportedly go on floors next year.
Work front
Meanwhile, Charan and Sanon have other projects lined up
Meanwhile, Charan is currently working on Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor. It will release on March 27, 2026. On the other hand, Sanon was last seen in the Netflix film Do Patti. Up next, she will feature in the romance drama Tere Ishk Mein and the rom-com Cocktail 2.