Delhi building collapse: CM demands incident report
A four-storey building in Northeast Delhi's Welcome area collapsed early Saturday, leaving six people dead—including two women and a child—and injuring eight others.
The tragedy happened in Janta Colony, Seelampur. With narrow lanes blocking fire trucks, locals jumped in first to help rescue those trapped.
Police, fire services, and NDRF teams joined soon after.
Leaders from all sides offered condolences
This incident has sparked big questions about building safety and illegal constructions in the city.
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called for a detailed report on what went wrong, while leaders from all sides offered condolences and urged support for the victims' families.
There are growing calls for compensation for those affected and a proper investigation to prevent such tragedies from happening again.