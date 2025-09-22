'There's no competition': Raghav Juyal on working with Lakshya
What's the story
Raghav Juyal, known for his dancing and television hosting skills, is basking in the success of Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The actor recently opened up about his experience working with co-star Lakshya, who also starred with him in the action film Kill. Juyal emphasized that he doesn't see any competition between them.
On-screen chemistry
We became friends, says Juyal
Juyal told ETimes, "We became friends as we spent so much time working on Kill. Hamara nature same hai, jokes same hai, humor same hai." "We understand each other well and this equation reflects on screen. There's no competition. Nothing is bigger than your film." The series has been receiving positive reviews for their chemistry and performances.
Director's perspective
On Khan as director
Juyal also shared his thoughts on Khan as a director, saying, "It's commendable that as a first-time director Aryan made a series that's high on comedy along with drama." He added, "It is a risk given how tough the genre is. Aryan had a fresh and brave take. He is raw and unapologetic." The Ba***ds of Bollywood is streaming on Netflix.