Next Article
'Tulsa King' S03E01 out now: Cast, plot twists, streaming details
Entertainment
Tulsa King is back for its third season, and you can now catch the first episode, "Blood and Bourbon," on JioHotstar as of September 21, 2025.
This time around, Sylvester Stallone's Dwight Manfredi is dealing with prison life and a new enemy—Special Agent Musso—who blames him for an informant's death.
New characters and old rivalries heat up the scene
Samuel L. Jackson joins the cast as Russell Lee Washington Jr., someone from Dwight's past who shakes things up.
Meanwhile, the Dunmire family and a secret organization are making moves against Dwight's empire.
Even when offered a way out by Quite Ray, Dwight sticks with Tulsa.
And good news for fans: Paramount+ has already renewed Tulsa King for a fourth season!