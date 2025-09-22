'Tulsa King' S03E01 out now: Cast, plot twists, streaming details Entertainment Sep 22, 2025

Tulsa King is back for its third season, and you can now catch the first episode, "Blood and Bourbon," on JioHotstar as of September 21, 2025.

This time around, Sylvester Stallone's Dwight Manfredi is dealing with prison life and a new enemy—Special Agent Musso—who blames him for an informant's death.