Vidya Balan welcomes Navratri in kasavu saree: See her look
Entertainment
Vidya Balan just set the tone for Navratri by wearing a traditional ivory kasavu saree.
The first day of this festival celebrates Maa Shailputri, who stands for strength and devotion, and it's common to wear white as a symbol of purity.
Balan's choice—a cotton saree with a gold border—fit right in with the spirit of the day.
Vidya's minimal look
Kasavu sarees are handwoven classics from Kerala, known for their simple elegance and cultural pride.
Vidya kept things minimal with a sleeveless blouse, floral gold studs, and a red bindi—letting the saree shine.
She's often seen spotlighting Indian textiles, and this outfit also gave a nod to Kerala's famous weaving hubs like Balaramapuram and Chendamangalam.