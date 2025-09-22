Vidya Balan welcomes Navratri in kasavu saree: See her look Entertainment Sep 22, 2025

Vidya Balan just set the tone for Navratri by wearing a traditional ivory kasavu saree.

The first day of this festival celebrates Maa Shailputri, who stands for strength and devotion, and it's common to wear white as a symbol of purity.

Balan's choice—a cotton saree with a gold border—fit right in with the spirit of the day.