James to skip 'Dawson's Creek' reunion event amid cancer battle

James Van Der Beek , who played Dawson Leery on the hit WB series Dawson's Creek, has announced that he will not be able to attend the show's upcoming reunion charity event. The actor revealed his absence is due to developing two different stomach viruses amid his ongoing battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. In an Instagram post , he expressed disappointment at missing the one-night-only event on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Emotional message Van Der Beek was 'gutted' to miss the event In his Instagram post, Van Der Beek wrote, "This is the evening I'd been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January." He continued, "So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment." He also revealed that he would have an "understudy" for the event.

Replacement announced Lin-Manuel Miranda will step in for him Van Der Beek humorously announced that his understudy would be a "ridiculously overqualified replacement." He then revealed that Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda would be stepping in for him at the event. "Thank you @lin_manuel. You were a hero to my kids before...now you're a demigod," he wrote, referencing Miranda's role in Moana.

Family participation Wife Kimberly confirms she and kids will attend Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, commented on his Instagram post to confirm that she and their children would be attending the reunion event. "Was important to him we come!!" she wrote. The reunion will feature a live reading of Dawson's Creek's pilot episode at New York City's Richard Rodgers Theatre, with proceeds going to benefit F Cancer and support Van Der Beek.