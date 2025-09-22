'Bad Girl' controversy: Director Varsha Bharath says, 'no regret'

Varsha Bharath, who made her directorial debut with Bad Girl , has spoken about the controversy surrounding her film. The original Tamil version of Bad Girl was released in theaters on September 5, 2025, and received mixed reviews. However, the premiere came after difficulties. The teaser of the film was taken down from YouTube per the Madras High Court's orders after director Mohan G alleged that producers Anurag Kashyap and Vetrimaaran were showing Brahmins in a bad light.

Mixed responses On receiving mixed reactions to 'Bad Girl' In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bharath said she was confused by the mixed reactions to Bad Girl. "While everyone back home was telling me I had made a trashy film...or a porno, I had the international audience at the festival and filmmakers appreciating it." "It was a very disorienting experience for me. I wondered if I could've done something differently... but in hindsight, my objective was just to cut a cool teaser, so there's no regret there."

Audience connection Bharath on audience's response to 'Bad Girl' Bharath also spoke about the audience's response to Bad Girl's Tamil theatrical release. She said it was "overwhelmingly good" and a learning experience. "The intensity with which women and young people have been reaching out to tell me they found the film relatable, that they feel seen, is beautiful." "On the other hand, I was harboring a hope that the film would be a box office success magically. Watching a movie with the audience teaches you a lot."

Vision statement On filling the void of coming-of-age stories for women Bharath revealed her intention behind making Bad Girl, saying she wanted to fill the void of coming-of-age stories for women and girls in Kollywood. "I wanted to watch this movie, so I went ahead and made it. It's not like, Oh! You've made one movie, so the problem is fixed." "I think girlhood can be a lot of fun when we're part of mainstream voices without being sob stories or imitating men."