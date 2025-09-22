Next Article
Preity Zinta donates ₹30 lakh for Himachal disaster relief
Entertainment
Bollywood star and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has donated ₹30 lakh to help with disaster relief in Himachal Pradesh.
The state has faced nonstop monsoon rains since June 20, leading to 430 deaths and nearly ₹4,900 crore in damages from landslides and floods.
Monsoon to soon withdraw from parts of Himachal
Zinta's donation—confirmed by Shimla-based NGO Almighty Blessings—will help expand their relief work into Kullu, Manali, and Chamba districts.
Her brother helped connect with the NGO after visiting their community kitchen.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department says the monsoon may soon withdraw from parts of Himachal, hopefully bringing some much-needed relief after months of extreme weather.