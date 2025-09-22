Preity Zinta donates ₹30 lakh for Himachal disaster relief

Monsoon to soon withdraw from parts of Himachal

Zinta's donation—confirmed by Shimla-based NGO Almighty Blessings—will help expand their relief work into Kullu, Manali, and Chamba districts.

Her brother helped connect with the NGO after visiting their community kitchen.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department says the monsoon may soon withdraw from parts of Himachal, hopefully bringing some much-needed relief after months of extreme weather.