Rajasthan teachers create drug lab inspired by 'Breaking Bad'

Teachers may have sold drugs worth ₹15 crore

The Narcotics Control Bureau seized 780gm of Mephedrone—worth between ₹1.5 crore to ₹2 crore—from the teachers.

Officials believe they may have sold drugs worth ₹15 crore before getting caught.

Another accused, Ashish Rathi, who has over 20 criminal cases against him, was also arrested.

The case highlights growing concerns over synthetic drugs in the area, where more than 150 people have died of overdose since last year.