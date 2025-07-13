Man killed over chicken dispute in Madhya Pradesh

Accused allegedly runs over victim thrice

Eyewitnesses shared that Akil Khan drove into Raikwar's bike, causing both him and his mother to fall. Khan then allegedly reversed and ran over Raikwar multiple times.

Police are now investigating with help from CCTV footage.

The case has sparked tension in the area, leading to increased security and calls for swift action from human rights officials—especially since it happened during the holy month of Sawan and involved someone from a marginalized community.