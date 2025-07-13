Next Article
Delhi's 16-Day satisfactory air quality streak ends
After over two weeks of "satisfactory" air, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) bumped up to 105 on Saturday—landing in the "moderate" zone—even though the city saw some light rain and cloudy skies.
Temperatures hovered between 26°C and 35°C.
More rain expected till July 17
A moderate AQI isn't terrible, but it can be bothersome for people with allergies or breathing issues.
The good news: more rain and thunderstorms are expected through July 17, which should help clear the air.
Experts say AQI should dip back to "satisfactory" soon, so hang tight—cleaner air is likely on the way.