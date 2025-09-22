VMS TMT IPO share allotment today: How to check status

The share allotment of VMS TMT's initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be finalized today. The public offering, worth around ₹148.5 crore, drew strong interest from investors. Priced at ₹94-₹99 per share, the issue was subscribed 102.26 times by the end of its subscription period. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) oversubscribed their reserved category by an impressive 227 times while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors oversubscribed their respective categories by nearly 120 and 48 times, respectively.

Allotment verification How to check VMS TMT IPO allotment status on BSE Investors who applied for the VMS TMT IPO can verify their share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites. They can also do so through Kfin Technologies's website, which is the issue's registrar. To check on BSE, investors need to visit https://www.bseindia.com and click on 'Investors' tab in top menu bar. Then they have to select 'IPO' from dropdown menu and click on 'Application Status Check.'

Procedure Investors can check status using these details On the application status check page, investors have to select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type' and type 'VMS TMT Limited' under 'Company Name.' They then enter either their PAN number or application number before clicking the 'Search' button. The website will then show their allotment status, whether shares have been allotted or not. If allotted, equivalent shares will be credited into their Demat account.