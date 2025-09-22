Indian IT stocks crash after H-1B fee hike: Worth buying?

Indian IT stocks witnessed a major downturn today after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to raise the H-1B visa application fee to $100,000 per person for new applications. The Nifty IT index fell over 3% in early trade, dragging benchmark indices lower. Tech Mahindra was the biggest loser with shares plunging nearly 6%.

Market impact Mid-tier firms hit harder Mid-tier firms such as Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, and Mphasis witnessed a fall of over 5% each. The Nifty IT index's constituents were all trading in the red by mid-morning. Even large-cap heavyweights like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech weren't spared from the market's reaction to Trump's visa policy. This has raised concerns about rising costs and squeezed margins for an industry already grappling with global demand slowdown and weak earnings.

Economic shift New $100,000 levy on H-1B petitions The new $100,000 levy will be imposed on new H-1B petitions filed by companies seeking to deploy skilled foreign workers. This changes the economics of placing talent in the US, which is India's biggest market for IT services. The cost advantage of sending Indian employees overseas instead of hiring locally will reduce significantly under this rule.

Profitability concerns Large players may absorb costs, but mid-tier firms will struggle While large players like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro may absorb the higher costs due to their scale and diversified client bases, mid-tier firms that rely more on fresh H-1B approvals will find it tougher. The visa fee hike also highlights deeper structural challenges for Indian IT. Companies might ramp up offshoring to India or increase local hiring in the US but both strategies could affect profitability.