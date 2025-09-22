Kerala's Milma cuts prices of 100 dairy products: Details here

GST reductions on other products too

It's not just ghee getting cheaper: paneer prices are down with the removal of a 5% GST, and favorites like flavored milk and UHT milk also cost less now.

Even payasam mix and vanilla ice cream are seeing big price drops due to reduced taxes.

Milma's chairman K.S. Mani reiterated that the cooperative is committed to passing on the full benefits of the GST cuts to consumers.