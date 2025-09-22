Next Article
Kerala's Milma cuts prices of 100 dairy products: Details here
Business
Milma, Kerala's popular milk brand, just made nearly 100 of its dairy products more affordable thanks to recent GST reductions.
For example, a liter of ghee now costs ₹675—₹45 less than before—after the tax was dropped to 5%.
GST reductions on other products too
It's not just ghee getting cheaper: paneer prices are down with the removal of a 5% GST, and favorites like flavored milk and UHT milk also cost less now.
Even payasam mix and vanilla ice cream are seeing big price drops due to reduced taxes.
Milma's chairman K.S. Mani reiterated that the cooperative is committed to passing on the full benefits of the GST cuts to consumers.