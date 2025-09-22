US raises H-1B visa fees: What it means for Indian IT Business Sep 22, 2025

Big news for Indian IT: The US just hiked H-1B visa fees from around $10,000 to a huge $100,000.

For companies like TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro—whose US revenue exposure is substantial (top-tier firms derive roughly 55% of their revenue from the US, while the industry as a whole gets up to 85%)—this could mean an extra $150-550 million in costs and a 7-15% dip in profits.