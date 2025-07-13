Next Article
Delhi consumers owe DJB massive unpaid water bills
Delhi has racked up a massive ₹1.42 lakh crore in unpaid water bills, with commercial users leading the pack at ₹66,000 crore and government departments close behind at ₹61,000 crore.
Even everyday households owe a hefty ₹15,000 crore, and interestingly, the Delhi Police tops the list among government defaulters.
Govt announces 1-time waiver for late fees
To deal with this mountain of dues, the government is rolling out a one-time waiver for late fees on domestic and government bills—so people just pay what they originally owed.
There's also a push to install smart meters for more accurate billing in the future and talk of tweaking water tariffs so that free water benefits mainly go to those who need it most.