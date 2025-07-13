Delhi CM approves 374 Kanwar camps; reviews facilities

What else is changing this year?

Each camp will now receive free electricity (up to 1,200 units), nonstop sanitation services, and medical teams ready to coordinate with nearby hospitals.

Police and municipal staff are stepping in for better traffic flow, while big welcome gates are being set up at city borders.

Plus, the government is ditching the old tender process—now kanwar committees get funds directly (₹50,000-₹10 lakh per camp), half upfront and the rest after the submission of a utilization certificate, verification with geo-tagged photos by the SDM or tehsildar, and complete audit documents.