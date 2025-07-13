Next Article
Grand flag hoisting event planned at Ram Temple
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is set for a big moment on November 25, 2025, with a grand flag hoisting ceremony organized by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.
Champat Rai, who's leading the preparations, says sadhus from all over India will be there as a special flag representing Hindu culture goes up on a newly installed 42-foot pole.
Expect big crowds and lots of cultural buzz
The event will feature the first-ever Ram Barat procession from the temple—either around the temple or through city streets—with final plans still in the works.
The Trust wants this celebration to match the scale of January's Pran Pratishtha event and make it memorable for everyone attending.
Expect big crowds and lots of cultural buzz.