Northeast Delhi building collapse claims 6 lives
A four-storey building in Northeast Delhi's Welcome area collapsed early Saturday morning, July 12, 2025, leaving six people dead—including the owner and his family—and eight others injured.
Rescue teams are still searching for survivors under the debris.
Rescue operation slow
The rescue is slow because the alley is just three feet wide—too tight for heavy machines.
Firefighters, police, locals, and NDRF teams are clearing rubble by hand, forming a human chain to help each other out.
They're avoiding power tools to keep nearby damaged buildings from collapsing further.
Officials say many old buildings here lack basic support like pillars, making them risky—especially with heavy rains lately.
This tragedy highlights how unsafe some crowded city neighborhoods can be during monsoon season when older construction just can't hold up.