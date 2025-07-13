Eviction drive displaces thousands in Assam
Assam just carried out a massive eviction in Goalpara district, forcing more than 1,080 families to leave the Paikan Reserve Forest on a Saturday.
This is part of a statewide push that's displaced over 3,300 families this month alone.
The goal? Clear forest land to help reduce human-elephant conflicts, following orders from the High Court.
Many locals saw it coming, moved their belongings early
The operation was huge: 36 bulldozers and about 1,000 security personnel were involved.
Many locals saw it coming and moved their belongings early to nearby Jambari.
Unlike past evictions where people resisted, this time most stayed quiet—likely out of fear and because legal efforts to stop the drive didn't work out.
With elections coming up, some see these evictions as necessary for conservation while others worry they're politically motivated.
For now, many families are left searching for shelter and stability.