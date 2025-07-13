Eviction drive displaces thousands in Assam

Many locals saw it coming, moved their belongings early

The operation was huge: 36 bulldozers and about 1,000 security personnel were involved.

Unlike past evictions where people resisted, this time most stayed quiet—likely out of fear and because legal efforts to stop the drive didn't work out.

With elections coming up, some see these evictions as necessary for conservation while others worry they're politically motivated.

For now, many families are left searching for shelter and stability.