UK experiences 3rd heatwave with peak temperatures of 33C
The UK is sweating through its third heatwave of the summer, with temperatures soaring to 34°C in the Midlands and South East on Saturday.
Scotland and Wales also broke yearly records, while Northern Ireland experienced its hottest day in almost three years, recording over 30°C.
Heatwave has caused water shortages, hosepipe bans across UK
This extreme heat isn't just uncomfortable—it's causing water shortages, hosepipe bans for over 5 million homes, and serious wildfire risks.
Train services are disrupted due to heat-damaged tracks, and experts are urging everyone to stay hydrated and be careful outdoors.
Relief is expected from Monday as cooler air moves in, but some areas may stay warm until Tuesday.