UK experiences 3rd heatwave with peak temperatures of 33C

Heatwave has caused water shortages, hosepipe bans across UK

This extreme heat isn't just uncomfortable—it's causing water shortages, hosepipe bans for over 5 million homes, and serious wildfire risks.

Train services are disrupted due to heat-damaged tracks, and experts are urging everyone to stay hydrated and be careful outdoors.

Relief is expected from Monday as cooler air moves in, but some areas may stay warm until Tuesday.