Rural Health Officer murdered in Patna
Surendra Kumar, a 50-year-old rural health officer, was shot and killed while working in his field in Sheikhpura village, Patna, on Saturday.
Locals rushed over after hearing gunshots and found him with serious injuries; he sadly passed away at the hospital.
His murder follows two other recent killings in Patna—an industrialist on July 4 and a sand mining businessman on July 10—leaving many people concerned about safety.
Police yet to make any arrests
Police, led by SDPO Kanhaiya Singh, have started investigating but haven't made any arrests yet. They're still trying to figure out why Kumar was targeted.
With violent incidents increasing, the Bihar government has asked police to step up efforts to restore order while the investigation continues.