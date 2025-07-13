Rural Health Officer murdered in Patna India Jul 13, 2025

Surendra Kumar, a 50-year-old rural health officer, was shot and killed while working in his field in Sheikhpura village, Patna, on Saturday.

Locals rushed over after hearing gunshots and found him with serious injuries; he sadly passed away at the hospital.

His murder follows two other recent killings in Patna—an industrialist on July 4 and a sand mining businessman on July 10—leaving many people concerned about safety.