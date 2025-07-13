IIM-C student arrested over rape allegations

Political leaders jump in

Political leaders are weighing in—BJP's Sukanta Majumdar criticized the state government and called for strict action, while Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury highlighted rising crimes against women and pushed for better security.

CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty questioned the Chief Minister's silence. Meanwhile, TMC's Kunal Ghosh urged everyone not to politicize the issue but agreed that campus security needs serious attention.

The whole episode is fueling bigger conversations about women's safety and accountability in Bengal's institutions.