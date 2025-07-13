IIM-C student arrested over rape allegations
An alleged rape involving a second-year student at IIM-Calcutta has triggered major concerns about campus safety and how such cases are handled.
Police have arrested one student, detained four others, and collected evidence for investigation.
The incident has quickly become a hot topic, with many questioning how safe students really are in top institutes.
Political leaders jump in
Political leaders are weighing in—BJP's Sukanta Majumdar criticized the state government and called for strict action, while Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury highlighted rising crimes against women and pushed for better security.
CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty questioned the Chief Minister's silence. Meanwhile, TMC's Kunal Ghosh urged everyone not to politicize the issue but agreed that campus security needs serious attention.
The whole episode is fueling bigger conversations about women's safety and accountability in Bengal's institutions.