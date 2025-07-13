BJP MP criticized for remarks on pregnant woman's plea India Jul 13, 2025

A BJP MP, Rajesh Mishra, is under fire after telling Leela Sahu—a Bagheli content creator from Khaddi Khurd village in Madhya Pradesh—that she was using her pregnancy for social media fame instead of genuinely asking for better roads.

Sahu had posted about how the lack of proper roads makes it tough for pregnant women to reach hospitals 10km away.