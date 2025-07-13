BJP MP criticized for remarks on pregnant woman's plea
A BJP MP, Rajesh Mishra, is under fire after telling Leela Sahu—a Bagheli content creator from Khaddi Khurd village in Madhya Pradesh—that she was using her pregnancy for social media fame instead of genuinely asking for better roads.
Sahu had posted about how the lack of proper roads makes it tough for pregnant women to reach hospitals 10km away.
'Can't fix every problem flagged online...': Minister
Mishra suggested airlifting patients as an alternative, while the state's public works minister said they can't fix every problem flagged online due to budget limits.
Congress leader Jitu Patwari called Mishra's response "shameful and filled with arrogance" and stressed that rural areas deserve real infrastructure, not dismissive solutions.
The whole debate highlights how social media is pushing rural issues into the spotlight.