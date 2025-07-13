Mizoram's approach to the ongoing refugee crisis

Many refugees remain uncertain about when it'll be safe to return

Local families and groups are doing their best to help, but resources are stretched thin.

The shared roots between Mizoram's Mizo community and the Chin refugees make sending people back complicated.

Some new arrivals tragically drowned while crossing the river border.

Authorities are now using biometric registration—not for deportation, but to keep things organized as they balance humanitarian support with local concerns.

Many refugees remain uncertain about when—or if—it'll be safe to return home.