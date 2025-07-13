Mizoram's approach to the ongoing refugee crisis
Around 4,000 people from Myanmar's Chin State have crossed into Mizoram since July 2, escaping renewed fighting back home.
Most have settled in border villages like Zokhawthar and Saikumphai, joining over 33,000 other refugees already living across the state.
Many refugees remain uncertain about when it'll be safe to return
Local families and groups are doing their best to help, but resources are stretched thin.
The shared roots between Mizoram's Mizo community and the Chin refugees make sending people back complicated.
Some new arrivals tragically drowned while crossing the river border.
Authorities are now using biometric registration—not for deportation, but to keep things organized as they balance humanitarian support with local concerns.
Many refugees remain uncertain about when—or if—it'll be safe to return home.