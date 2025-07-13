Tragic fall: Odisha Class 10 student dies in hostel incident
A heartbreaking incident at Kairala English Medium School in Odisha's Keonjhar district has left many shaken—a Class 10 student, Krishna Pradhan, died after falling from his hostel's four-storey hostel building on Saturday.
CCTV footage shows him climbing the railing before the fall, sparking urgent conversations about how safe and supported students really feel at school.
Was it an accident?
Police are investigating what happened and haven't ruled out any possibilities yet—they're gathering evidence to understand if it was an accident or something more serious.
This tragedy is also highlighting a bigger issue: many schools in Odisha still lack proper mental health resources, even though guidelines exist.
The hope is that this loss pushes schools to take student well-being much more seriously.